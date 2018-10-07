Gaza Arson Balloon Sets Largest Fire In Six Months

“Now go, attack Amalek, and proscribe all that belongs to him. Spare no one, but kill alike men and women, infants and sucklings, oxen and sheep, camels and asses!” I Samuel 15:3 (The Israel Bible™)

An arson balloon sent from Gaza caused an intense fire in the Israeli community of Ein HaBesor, near the Gaza border Saturday night. The fire was the largest such arson attack in six months.

Teams of firefighters, security teams, and even farmers battled to stop the fire before it destroyed greenhouses growing vegetables and flowers.

According to reports, a resident saw the balloon land and a fire ignited just minutes later, as the resident went for help. The balloon also ignited a landfill, which could burn for several days.

Spokesman of the southern district’s fire department, Eli Cohen, said the arson attack caused the third landfill fire in the south in the past two days.

At least 10 arson fires were reported since violent clashes between 20,000 Gaza rioters and IDF soldiers on Friday. Over 8,000 acres of Israeli land have been destroyed by airborne incendiary attacks from Gaza since March.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported being attacked with grenades and explosive devices. The Israeli Air Force responded with two airstrikes on Hamas positions.