Before Killing, Terrorist Wrote: “May Allah Send the Message I am Longing For”

Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel, 28, from Rosh Ha’ayin, and Ziv Hajbi, a 35-year-old father of three from Rishon Letzion, were identified as the two victims killed by a Palestinian armed with a homemade automatic rifle in the Barkan recycling plan in an industrial park near Ariel in Samaria Sunday morning. An initial investigation concluded that a Palestinian man who worked in the factory tied their hands and shot them at close range.

A 58-year-old woman was moderately wounded in the attack as well.

The assailant, identified as 23-year-old Ashraf Abu Shaham from the village of Shweika, fled and security forces are conducting a manhunt. Israeli security forces raided Shaham’s home in the northern West Bank, Palestinian media reports say. Shaham was employed at the factory for the past seven months as an electrician but had not shown up work for the past few weeks.

Hadashot TV news reported that the attacker left a suicide note. The report claims a friend, who worked at the same factory did not report the letter. He has been arrested.

Before the attack, Shaham posted on his Facebook Page, ” May Allah send the message I am longing for.”

Both Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad applauded the attack.

“The Hamas movement and the Palestinian people everywhere praise the heroic operation near the Ariel settlement,” Hamas said in a statement. “We applaud this heroic operation and affirm that it comes as a natural response to the Israeli occupation’s crimes at the expense of the Palestinian people.”

Michael Oren, a Kulanu MK and deputy minister of the Prime Minister’s office, criticized the European Union for its response to the attack.