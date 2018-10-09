“For there is a time for every experience, including the doom; for a man’s calamity overwhelms him” (ECCLESIATES 8:7)

The word chaifetz, translated here as ‘experience,’ also means ‘desire.’ This verse means that God desires that various biblical commandments be observed at specific times of the year. Each season contains unique powers. The month of Elul, for example, which precedes the High Holidays, is conducive to repentance. Adar, the month in which the joyous holiday of Purim is celebrated, is a month of happiness, while Av, the month in which the two Temples in Yerushalayim (Jerusalem) were destroyed, is a month of mourning. Each year, a person can tap into the different powers corresponding to the different times of year. Take advantage of the powers of the present month of Elul and look inside yourself.