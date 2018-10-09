Kavanaugh Hearings: Ancient Arches, Child Sacrifice, and Roe v. Wade

And Eliyahu came near unto all the people, and said: ‘How long halt ye between two opinions? if the LORD be God, follow Him; but if Baal, follow him.’ And the people answered him not a word. I Kings 18:21 (The Israel Bible™)

On September 26, a 20 foot-tall replica of Roman Victory Arch of Palmyra was unveiled for a three-day display on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The arch perfectly framed the Capitol Building where the next day, Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Though the arch and the Senate hearings seem disconnected, there may be an underlying nefarious synchronicity bringing the idolatrous roots of the arch to the political process going on nearby.

Representative Eliot Engel (Dem-NY) spoke at the arch’s unveiling ceremony, saying, “When you look at this beautiful arch, we are seeing through the eyes of ancient civilizations, and to have it right here, set against the classical columns of the Capitol, is really extraordinary.”

Engel is also proud of many things including his efforts in pro-abortion legislation.

“I am proud to be a member of the House Pro-Choice Caucus and to have a 100% voting record with the Planned Parenthood Action Fund,” Engel wrote on his website. “In addition, I was honored to receive the Congressional Defender of Women’s Rights Award from the Westchester Coalition for Legal Abortion.”

The controversy surrounding Kavanaugh began well before Blasey Ford stepped forward, accusing him of sexually assaulting her 36 years ago. His nomination faced fierce opposition from the left-wing at the outset due to their fear that once he became a Supreme Court Justice, he would help overturn Roe v. Wade. Blasey Ford’s allegation was used as an opportunity to prevent this and as a result, Planned Parenthood advocated strongly for Ford.

It should be remembered that Palmyra, the home of the original arch for two millennia, was a major center for idolatry, specifically the worship of Ba’al, also known as Moloch. Mentioned more than 90 times in the Bible, most notably when Elijah defeated the priests of Ba’al in a contest to bring down fire from heaven to burn a sacrifice, Ba’al became the archetypical form of idol worship. Pantheistic, his adherents worshipped Mother Nature while denying the existence of a creator. Followers of Ba’al engaged in bisexual orgies and sacrificed human infants, burning them alive. Anthropologists conjecture that the child sacrifice was to cull the population after the inevitable outcome of wanton sexuality.

Rabbi Pinchas Winston, a prolific end-of-days author, sees a powerful message in the connection between the ancient symbol of idolatry and the current political conflict.

“Even though people change, generations come and go, and the manner in which certain social phenomena appear, the spiritual basis and human drives of what we do today have their source in the Bible,” Rabbi Winston told Breaking Israel News. “These roots of history will serve until Moshiach (Messiah).”

Rabbi Winston noted that even if the timing was coincidental, the issue of abortion is not exclusive to modern times.

“Abortion has its spiritual source in the child sacrifice to Moloch,” he explained. “The worship of Moloch was based on the belief that anything a person produced was wastefulness and life is meaningless. Jews are reviled because we say precisely the opposite. That is why we sacrifice so many worldly pleasures for the sake of the world to come. A godless world says ‘Eat, drink, and be merry for tomorrow we die’. And forget about the consequences, no matter how inevitable.”

Rejecting idolatry should be a universal concern. Judaism does not desire for non-Jews to convert to Judaism but the third Noahide law is a prohibition against idolatry.

“Avodah zara (idolatry) was created to give Man a sense of justification for his animalistic behavior, so that man could have a feeling of righteousness while doing evil,” Rabbi Winston explained. “Any form of that is idol worship.”

The rabbi suggested that the Bible could be used as a tool to avoid falling into these ancient pitfalls.

“People think mankind has evolved and there is no connection between our world and what happened thousands of years ago,” he asserted. “This leads to a feeling of hopelessness, that life is meaningless. They don’t believe in the soul and they say the Bible is irrelevant. History becomes meaningless but a cursory look reveals that our world is uncannily similar to what happened in the Bible. The Bible gives a basic understanding of life.”

Palmyra was dedicated in 32 CE to the worship of Bel. Lower levels of the ground underneath the Temple of Palmyra indicate human occupation that goes back to the third millennium BCE. Converted into a Christian church during the Byzantine Era, parts of the structure were modified into a mosque by Muslims in 1132. It remained in use as a mosque until the 1920s.

The original arch was destroyed by the Islamic State (ISIS) in October 2015, but one year later, the Institute for Digital Archaeology (IDA) used 3-D printing technology to reproduce a 20-foot full-scale replica. Before the outbreak of the Syrian Civil War in 2011, Palmyra was a popular tourist attraction, drawing 105,000 visitors a year.

The reappearance of the Arch of Palmyra has been accompanied by other startling cases of synchronicity that connect to its roots in idolatry. Its debut in April 2016 in Trafalgar Square, London for the UNESCO World Heritage Week coincided with Beltane, the primary festival for Ba’al, the pagan deity for which the Temple of Palmyra was constructed.

In addition to its association with idolatry, the recreated arch is emerging as a symbol for world government. Before its appearance in the U.S. capital, the replica arch was displayed in New York’s City Hall Plaza, London’s Trafalgar Square, the G7 Summit in Florence, and Dubai’s World Government Summit, attracting more than 10 million visitors.

The replica arch will next be reassembled in the Hague, the site of the Dutch Parliament and the UN’s International Criminal Court. The Hague is described as the City of Peace and Justice. Hosted by the Centre for Global Heritage and Development, the arch will be displayed adjacent to the ICC for one month beginning October 17. The Internet announcement of the exhibit describes the arch, a replica of the victory of Roman paganism, as “a symbol of cultural resilience” that will stand as an inspiration to the Netherland’s approximately 100,000 Syrian immigrants.

The IDA and UNESCO have paired up in other projects presenting symbols of idolatry. In November 2017, a statue of the pagan goddess Athena was reconstructed by the IDA and presented at an exhibit “The Spirit in the Stone,” at the United Nations’ headquarters in New York City. The exhibit described Athena as “synonymous with reason, refuge and the rule of law, all of the same values on which that historic institution was built,” but the spear lying at the statue’s feet belied her more common association as the goddess of war. Some scholars believe the Greek goddess was based on the Mesopotamian goddess al-Lat.

