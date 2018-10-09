US Ambassador to UN Nikki Haley in Shock Resignation

She opens her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue. Proverbs 31:26 (The Israel Bible™)

Nikki Haley, the United States’ Ambassador to the United Nations has shocked the world by announcing her sudden resignation. Initial reports suggest that she will continue in her post until the end of this calendar year.

Haley took up her post in 2016 – a somewhat surprise announcement – considering that she often had policy disagreements with her boss, President Donald Trump. Earlier in Trump’s successful campaign, she criticized the then-candidate for his demeanor.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump was magnanimous in his praise. “We will miss you… and you have done a fantastic job, and I want to thank you very much. We’ll hate to lose you.” The president also said that Ms. Haley had informed him some six months ago that after two years with the administration, she wished to take a break.

Haley scotched rumours that she was preparing a run for the presidency in 2020. She did claim, however, that she would be prepared to campaign for President Trump’s re-election. She described her powerful stint as ambassador as “an honor of a lifetime.”

As ambassador, Haley has been a forceful and outspoken envoy, particularly in defense of Israel. She was instrumental in calling out the hypocrisy endemic in the United Nations Human Rights Council including withdrawing the United States from it in protest at its bias.

“For too long, the human rights council has been a protector of human rights abusers and a cesspool of political bias,” Haley said in announcing the withdrawal at the time. “Regrettably, it is now clear that our call for reform was not heeded.”

Haley added that the council has a “chronic bias against Israel,” while also decrying that countries like China, Cuba and Venezuela, who all have poor human rights records, are members of the council.

Israel’s Ambassador the United Nations Danny Danon, was effusive in his praise of Haley, thanking her for being a true friend of Israel.