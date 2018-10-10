“Lo, I will send the Navi Eliyahu to you before the coming of the awesome, fearful day of Hashem” (MALACHI 3:23)

Malachi’s last words mark the closing of the era of prophecy. He ends his final message by stating that the day of Hashem (God) is coming, preceded by the arrival of Eliyahu (Elijah) the prophet. On that day, the prophet’s role will not be to overthrow nations, but as verse 24 continues, to “reconcile parents with children and children with their parents.” Only when our homes are filled with harmony and love, teaches Malachi, can we begin to dream of peace and understanding on a global scale.