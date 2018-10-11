“But you, O mountains of Yisrael, shall yield your produce and bear your fruit for My people Yisrael, for their return is near” EZEKIEL 36:8 (The Israel Bible™)

In this prophecy, Hashem (God) promises that the land will again be inhabited by the house of Israel and that it will flourish, pledging that the mountains will grow trees and produce fruit. Since the Jewish people have returned to Israel, the land has indeed begun to flourish, and there are once again trees growing throughout the land. While the world struggled with deforestation, Israel is the only country that ended the twentieth century with more trees than it had at its start. The flourishing of the Land of Israel described in this verse is a clear sign that the complete and final redemption is near.