Two Israelis Wounded in Samaria Stabbing Terrorist Attack

A 32-year-old Israeli reserve duty IDF soldier was stabbed by a Palestinian terrorist at a bus stop near the Samaria Regional Brigade base. A 26-year-old woman was lightly wounded by shrapnel during the IDF response to the attack. The soldier is in a moderate condition with stab wounds to the head, hand, and back.

The terrorist escaped into the Arab village of Huwara near Shechem (Nablus) and another manhunt is underway.

This is the knife that a Palestinian used to stab an IDF reserve soldier in Judea & Samaria just now, moderately injuring him. Our troops fired towards the terrorist who fled. We are currently searching for him. pic.twitter.com/7jfrXfUY3Q — Israel Defense Forces (@IDFSpokesperson) October 11, 2018

This attack is the most recent in a spate of terrorist attacks against Israelis. On Sunday, Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel, 28, from Rosh Ha’ayin, and Ziv Hajbi, a 35-year-old father of three from Rishon Letzion, were handcuffed and shot, execution-style by a Palestinian in Barkan Industrial Park near the Samaria city of Ariel. The assailant, a former co-worker, is still at large.

Three weeks ago, a Palestinian stabbed Ari Fuld to death as he was shopping in Gush Etzion. As a result of Fuld’s heroic actions while mortally wounded – drawing his pistol, hitting the murderer and preventing him from attacking any other innocent bystanders – he has posthumously been awarded Israel’s Civilian Medal of Valor.

Public Security Minister GIlad Erdan said Thursday that he wanted to acknowledge US-born Fuld’s heroism. Erdan asked Police Commissioner Roni Alsheich to convene the police’s awards committee urgently to discuss the matter so that Fuld can honored at an upcoming awards ceremony to be held in November.

“Ari Fuld demonstrated supreme heroism and fearlessness when in his final moments he chased after the terrorist who had fatally stabbed him, neutralized him and in so doing saved the lives of other civilians,” Erdan wrote in his recommendation to Alsheich.