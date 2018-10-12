“I Hashem, in My grace, have summoned you, And I have grasped you by the hand. I created you, and appointed you A covenant people, a light of nations” ISAIAH 42:6 (The Israel Bible™)

This verse captures the mission statement of the People of Israel, to be “a light of nations.” Yeshayahu (Isaiah) calls on the Jewish nation to ignite the world with righteousness. The establishment of the State of Israel enables the people of Israel to carry out this Biblical mandate through its democratic government housed in the Knesset in Jerusalem. The Israel365 16-month calendar features this stunning photo of the Knesset as well as 15 others to inspire you each and every day.