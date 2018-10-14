“Speak to B’nei Yisrael thus: In the seventh month, on the first day of the month, you shall observe complete rest, a sacred occasion commemorated with loud blasts” LEVITICUS 23:24 (The Israel Bible™)

The above verse refers to the celebration of the holiday of Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year and the first of the High Holidays. Rosh Hashana begins tonight at sundown. The story is told of a small, uneducated child who did not know Hebrew and this could not participate in the Rosh Hashana services. He desperately wanted to pray with the congregation on such a holy day, and so he entered the synagogue hesitantly and approached the Holy Ark. He called out to Hashem (God) by simply reciting the letters of the Hebrew alphabet, the only Hebrew familiar to him. There was not a member of the congregation who was not moved by the child’s pure desire to return to Hashem, and the gates of heaven immediately opened to accept his prayers. God is always ready to welcome anyone who sincerely desires to approach Him. From our Israel365 family to yours, we wish you a Shana Tova U’Metukah, a good and sweet new year, and may the gates of heaven be open to all of our prayers.