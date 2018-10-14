Brooklyn Witches to Hex Brett Kavanaugh

“And when they shall say unto you: ‘Seek unto the ghosts and the familiar spirits, that chirp and that mutter; should not a people seek unto their God? on behalf of the living unto the dead?” Isaiah 8:19 (The Israel Bible™)

In what is becoming a regular political expression of the left-wing, an occult bookstore in Brooklyn is organizing a gathering to hex newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The Facebook announcement read:

“Please join us for a public hex on Brett Kavanaugh, upon all rapists and the patriarchy at large which emboldens, rewards and protects them. We are embracing witchcraft’s true roots as the magik (sic) of the poor, the downtrodden and disenfranchised and its history as often the only weapon, the only means of exacting justice available to those of us who have been wronged by men just like him.

He will be the focal point, but by no means, the only target, so bring your rage and all of the axes you’ve got to grind. There will also be a second ritual afterward – ‘The Rites of the Scorned One’ which seeks to validate, affirm, uphold and support those of us who have been wronged and who refuse to be silent any longer.”

The event was organized by Dakota Bracciale, who sees witchcraft as a social justice movement for the “oppressed, downtrodden and marginalized,” a means of “exacting justice that would otherwise be denied to you.”

“Witchcraft has been used throughout history as a tool and ally for people on the fringes of society who will not ever really get justice through the powers that be,” Bracciale told Huffington Post. “So they have to exact their own justice.”

The event will have photographs of the people being targeted, an effigy of Kavanaugh, graveyard dirt and coffin nails. The venue, with a maximum capacity of 60, is already sold out but the Huffington Post reported that more than one thousand people are planning on attending. Catland is planning on live streaming the event along with instructions for those who wish to hex at home.

This is not the first political hexing for Bracciale. Last year, she organized three similar events to hex President Donald Trump. Such gatherings began to crop up shortly after President Trump’s inauguration. The first was held directly outside Trump Tower in Manhattan one month after the inauguration and was followed by several others. This strange phenomenon was predicted by famed Israeli mystic, Rabbi Nir Ben Artzi, who, shortly before Trump took office, predicted a rise in black magic.

“[God] rules the world, and not the powers of impurity. Idol worshippers look to the stars and tell fortunes in tea cups, using tarot cards, and other methods. They believe these things rule the future,” the rabbi said in a sermon in October 2017.

Tickets for the event at Catland are $10 and half of the proceeds from the event will be donated to Planned Parenthood and the Ali Forney Center, a New York City shelter for homeless LGBTQ youth.

Catland, located in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn, touts itself as more than a simple occult bookstore, hosting lectures on Feminist Goddesses and Rebel Saints, Demonology 101, Basic Witchcraft, Potions and TInctures and Yoga for Witches. They offer a lending library under the heading of “Join our Coven.”