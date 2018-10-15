“He brought us to this place and gave us this land, a land flowing with milk and honey” DEUTERONOMY 26:9 (The Israel Bible™)

In the Bible, Eretz Yisrael (the Land of Israel) is described as flowing with milk and honey. In a literal sense, this refers to goat’s milk and date honey. On a metaphorical level, milk is a nutritional necessity, whereas honey is a savory delicacy. Hashem (God) promises that the Land of Israel will not only sustain His nation with the basic essentials for survival, but He will bless the land with sweetness and prosperity.