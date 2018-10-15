Israel Supreme Court Judge Nearly Lynched on Samaria Road

Moreover, look for able men from all the people, men who fear God, who are trustworthy and hate a bribe, and place such men over the people as chiefs of thousands, of hundreds, of fifties, and of tens. Exodus 18:21 (The Israel Bible™)

David Mintz, one of Israel’s Supreme Court Judges, was accosted by 3 Palestinian men carrying hammers, while he was driving toward a junction on Route 463 in Samaria – not far from Jerusalem.

According to a police report, a car with a Palestinian license plate blocked the judge’s vehicle, with the three suspects beginning to make their way to his car. When Mintz noticed the assailants he fled the scene.

“Upon receipt of the report, an investigation was opened,” the police spokesman said.

Residents of the Dolev settlement, situated close to the scene of attempted attack, said that attacks on the road had lessened over the years. However, the Dolev community spokesperson commented that the last few weeks had seen an “unacceptable” uptick in activities – including pelting vehicles with stones – aimed against Jews.

Mintz reportedly arrived safely at the court, and was set to give a statement later to police.

There are increased tensions between Israelis and Palestinians, not just along the Israel-Gaza border, but also in the West Bank. On Friday, a Palestinian mother of eight was killed when her husband lost control of their car after it was stoned near the Tapuah Junction in Judea and Samaria.

Last week, two Israelis were brutally murdered by a co-worker, at their office at the Barkan Industrial Park. Another woman was wounded in the shooting. The murderer, Ashraf Na’alowa, is still at large, despite a large-scale manhunt to apprehend him.

Another attack also took place last week – as a 32-year-old IDF reserve soldier was attacked at a bus stop near the Samaria Regional Brigade base. Israel’s security forces have already apprehended that attacker.