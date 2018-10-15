Prime Minister Netanyahu Addresses Christian Media Summit

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was the keynote speaker at the opening session of the Christian Media Summit. Currently taking place in Jerusalem, the event discusses topics pertinent to Israel and the Christian world. The prime minister said, “Israel is the only country in the Middle East where the Christian community thrives and grows.”

