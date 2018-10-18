“Let those who seek my life be frustrated and disgraced; let those who wish me harm, fall back in shame” PSALMS 70:3 (The Israel Bible™)

As the leader of Israel, David lead two lives: A public, national life, and a private one. This psalm focuses on the personal suffering of David which he sought to remember as he writes in the title of this psalm, lehazkir, which means to ‘remind’ or ‘mention’. David had enemies who sought to destroy him personally. They mocked him, deceived him, and acted traitorously toward him. David sought the ultimate failure of these enemies and their shame and humiliation, not out of vengeance, but rather to force them into repentance. Often, it is only the shock and humiliation of defeat that brings one to introspection and to change his errant ways.