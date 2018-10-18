Daily Inspiration: Yom Ha’aliyah

Yom Ha’aliyah is an Israeli national holiday acknowledging immigration to Israel as a core value of the Jewish state, and to honor the ongoing contributions of Olim, “immigrants,” to Israeli society.

The last verse in the Tanakh calls upon the Jewish people to ascend to Eretz Yisrael. After decades of Babylonian rule, Persian king Cyrus, grants permission for the exiled Jews to return to their land and rebuild the Beit Hamikdash in Yerushalayim. This was a fulfillment of the prophecy of Yirmiyahu, that after 70 years Hashem would return the Jewish people home ( Jeremiah 29:10). Just as He fulfilled His word to return the People of Israel to the Land of Israel after the first exile, today as well God has begun to fulfill His promise to gather the exiles from the four corners of the earth and to bring the ultimate redemption (Deuteronomy 30:3-5). Since the establishment of the State of Israel, millions of Jews have returned home from more than 100 different countries.

How fortunate are we to witness the beginning stages of the tremendous miracle of the ingathering of the exiles. May we soon merit the final fulfillment of the complete redemption of Israel and the entire world.