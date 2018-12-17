Is the Pacific Ring of Fire Getting Ready for the End-of-Days?

She shall be remembered of the lord of Hosts With roaring, and shaking, and deafening noise, Storm, and tempest, and blaze of consuming fire. Isaiah 9:6 (The Israel Bible™)

A volcanic eruption in Indonesia followed by a large earthquake is the most recent event that has caused concern among geologists that we are entering a global period of increased seismic activity. Several rabbis weighed in, recognizing the volcanoes as a necessary part of the end-of-days that immediately precedes Redemption.

Mount Soputan, a 6,000-foot peak in Minahasa on the northern part of Sulawesi island in central Indonesia, erupted twice on Sunday morning, spewing ash more than 24,000 feet into the air. A two-and-a-half mile exclusion zone was enforced around the mountain. Residents were also urged to wear masks in case of ash rain, as authorities kept the volcano’s alert level at the second-highest level.

One hour after Mount Soputan settled down, a 6.2 magnitude earthquake shook the region with the epicenter about 100 miles southwest of Jayapura, Indonesia.

Mount Soputan, which stands at 5,853 feet, is one of Indonesia’s more than 120 active volcanoes. Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 260 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire.

The Ring of Fire, a 25,000-mile-long horseshoe-shaped region encompassing the Pacific ocean, is the most seismically active area on the planet. It includes most of California, Washington State, and Alaska. The Ring of Fire includes a total of 452 volcanoes, more than 75 percent of active volcanoes existing in the world today. About 90 percent of the world’s earthquakes and 81 percent of the world’s largest earthquakes occur along the Ring of Fire. All but three of the world’s 25 largest volcanic eruptions of the last 11,700 years occurred at volcanoes in the Ring of Fire.

A string of volcanic eruptions earlier this year around the Pacific Ring of Fire led to several scientific studies into the possibility that trouble was on the horizon. There were about 25 significant volcano eruptions globally in the first 18 years of this century compared with approximately 65 in the entire 20th century. This increased activity and intensity are magnified due to recent population growth in the affected regions of the Pacific. This point was tragically illustrated in 2004 when a magnitude-9.2 earthquake, the third-largest in recorded history, struck off northern Sumatra, generating a tsunami that killed almost 240,000 people. This point was further emphasized in 2011 when a magnitude-9.0 earthquake hit Northern Japan and the subsequent tsunami killed nearly 16,000 people.

An alarming barrage of volcanic eruptions and earthquakes along the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’ at the beginning of the year prompted the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction to issue a warning of its activity in a tweet.

Pacific Ring of Fire active today. #switch2sendai #earthquake #volcano

– PH : Mayon Volcano erupted, 1,000s evacuees

– Japan: Volcano causes avalanche, one death

– Indonesia: 5.3 earthquake jolts Jakarta, buildings swayed

– Alaska: 7.9 Magnitude earthquake led to tsunami alert. pic.twitter.com/q1rz0Dbvxr — UNISDR (@unisdr) January 23, 2018

A cataclysmic eruption would even affect people distant from the event. This was seen when on Aug. 27, 1883, Krakatoa volcano in the Sunda Strait west of Java erupted in an explosion that was heard thousands of miles away. The eruption generated tsunamis and 35,000 people died as an immediate result. Perhaps more significant were the five years of global winter that resulted from ash being thrown high into the atmosphere. This adversely affected climate and food production in all parts of the world.

Rabbi Nir Ben Artzi, an Israeli mystic with a substantial following, has been warning of an increase in volcanic eruptions as part of the end-of-days process preceding the Messiah, who the rabbi maintains is present but waiting to reveal himself.

“The Creator is purifying the world from the filth of the snake in order to prepare the way for the Messiah to be revealed in the world,” Rabbi Ben Artzi said in his weekly sermon that was published yesterday. “The Redemption will come mercifully so our Father in Heaven uses nature against us: through storms, fires, earthquakes, and volcanoes…Slowly, the Holy One, Blessed be He, is destroying all the evil in the world while at the same time preparing the light of the Messiah. The world is experiencing destruction and rebirth at the same time.

Rabbi Yosef Berger, rabbi of King David’s Tomb on Mount Zion, noted that natural phenomena always accompany redemption.

“Most of the time, nature appears to act according to a set of rules,” Rabbi Berger told Breaking Israel News. “People who do not see God in the world mistakenly believe that this is the way nature must act and will always act. They believe that through these laws of nature they have made up that they rule over God’s creation.”

Rabbi Berger noted the blessing that is said by a Jew after witnessing an awe-inspiring act of nature:

Blessed are You, Lord our God, King of the universe, whose power and might fill the world.

“Just as we saw in Egypt, when Hashem (God, literally ‘the name’) is about to act, to bring the Redemption, he takes the reins of nature and the rules that have seemed unchanging and unchangeable, no longer apply,” Rabbi Berger said. He pointed to a chapter in Psalms which he asserted describes this process in the end-of-days and seems to describe the potential for destruction in the Pacific Ring of Fire.

Therefore we are not afraid though the earth reels, though mountains topple into the sea—ts waters rage and foam; in its swell mountains quake. Selah. Psalms 46:3-4

The chapter goes on to assure that wars will disappear from the earth and that the Redemption will arrive after the period of natural upheaval.

“This is a global phenomenon, clear for everyone to see, but the important message is for each individual to understand what is happening as part of the Messiah,” Rabbi Berger concluded.