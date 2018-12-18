“O Hashem, as befits Your abundant benevolence, let Your wrathful fury turn back from Your city Yerushalayim, Your holy mountain; for because of our sins and the iniquities of our fathers, Yerushalayim and Your people have become a mockery among all who are around us” DANIEL 9:16 (The Israel Bible™)

In his prayer, Daniel lists three compelling reasons for Hashem (God) to accept his prayer and redeem the people from Babylonia: For the sake of Yerushalayim (Jerusalem), of the Beit Hamikdash (Holy Temple) and of the Jewish people. Regarding Yerushalayim, Daniel points out that it is an embarrassment to God when His beautiful city lies in ruins. He further questions how Hashem can ignore the Temple Mount where His presence was manifest most clearly on earth. Lastly, it is a desecration of God’s name when His chosen people are despised. Daniel groups Yerushalayim and the Jewish people together, “Yerushalayim and Your people have become a mockery among all who are around us,” since the Jews and Yerushalayim are one. Without their holy city, how can they succeed in exile, and how can Yerushalayim flourish without her children?