Let me tell you a story, a story I wish I never had to tell, but a story I will (please G-d) tell for the rest of my life.

This past Motsei Shabbat, (immediately after the Sabbath) my wife and I attended a Melava Malka, on the 6th floor of the Sha’arei Tzedek hospital in Yerushalayim, after receiving a very important phone call right before Shabbat.