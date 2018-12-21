“But the king replied to Araunah, “No, I will buy them from you at a price. I cannot sacrifice to Hashem my God burnt offerings that have cost me nothing.” So David bought the threshing floor and the oxen for fifty shekalim of silver” II SAMUEL 24:24 (The Israel Bible™)

King David purchases the threshing floor of Araunah the Jebusite and, according to one classic rabbinic opinion, the entire city of Yerushalayim (Jerusalem). That threshing floor, the place where he intends to offer sacrifices, is now called the Temple Mount in Yerushalayim. As this site would later become the location of the Beit Hamikdash (Holy Temple), David purchases the land publicly, just as Avraham (Abraham)did when he purchased the cave of Machpelah (Tomb of the Patriarchs) in Chevron (Hebron) for a great sum of money and in front of witnesses. Although, like Avraham, David was offered the site as a gift, he does not want any future generations to claim that it was stolen by the Children of Israel. Since the sale of each is recorded in the Bible, the Sages teach that Yerushalayim, Chevron and Shechem are the three places that indisputably belong to the Jewish people.