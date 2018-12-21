Is She Really That Dumb?

The latest Media Sensation is newly elected congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who won her seat from a New York incumbent. For months, the 29-year-old “AOC,” as she is know to Millennial fans (maybe a comparison to FDR, JFK, etc.?), has given painful interview after painful interview, revealing herself to be not just ignorant of basic civics, but perhaps truly stupid?

(I have a theory: she’s not stupid, not stupid at all. She is using her “dumb brunette” schtick to A) con Millennials into fully embracing her radical socialism agenda and B) building her own brand. She is a media personality now, and a compelling one. Can book deals and a reality show be far behind? Think about it. I’m serious.)

I actually think radicals like Ocasio-Cortez are quite clever and resourceful. Her anti-Israel statements and known associations with radical Israel haters like Linda Sarsour (whose book, A Jihad Grows in Brooklyn, has just been released) brand her an anti-Semite, albeit an attractive one. I mention this simply because so many people mention it. This young woman knows what she’s doing, and she’ll use any method to accomplish her radical goals for America.

While I think we have somewhat of a reprieve with President Trump, the awful truth is, Ocasio-Cortez represents the next-generation leadership that will fully transform this country.

One pundit correctly sized-up “AOC”:

“Following her win, Ocasio-Cortez explained her campaign strategy:

‘I knew that if we were going to win, the way that progressives win on an unapologetic message is by expanding the electorate. That’s the only way that we can win strategically. It’s not by rushing to the center. It’s not by trying to win spending all of our energy winning over those who have other opinions. It’s by expanding the electorate, speaking to those that feel disenchanted, dejected, cynical about our politics, and letting them know that we’re fighting for them.’”

Obama endorsed her.

Relevant magazine said this about her:

“In a column she wrote for Jesuit magazine America, she explained that it was her Catholic faith and the teachings of Christ that led her to run, partly on a platform of criminal justice reform: ‘Innocence, in its mercy, partly excuses us from having to fully reckon with the spiritual gifts of forgiveness, grace and redemption at the heart of the Catechism: I believe in the forgiveness of sins.’”

This is what all Communists and totalitarians do: they lie about their real agenda. Then, when they truly come to power, they seek their revenge.

Part of Ocasio-Cortez’s revenge is against Zionism. She has even come out this month with the absurd claim that she is Jewish. Even if she were Jewish, that would be no guarantee that she wouldn’t harm her own people. There are scores of Zionist-hating Jews in positions of influence around the world.

Those who are unfamiliar with her are woefully inadequate when it comes to standing up to her and her fiendish friends like Sarsour.

At an August event at the Museum of Jewish Heritage, Ocasio-Cortez was invited to speak by an apparently naïve sponsor:

“The uproar has ignited a debate in the Jewish community over the best way to respond to Ocasio-Cortez. Some wish to ostracize her until she responds to the overtures from Jewish communal leaders to meet with them. But other leaders and observers argue that the Jewish community must continue reaching out to her in an effort to explain the Jewish experience.

This is a strategy for failure. Ocasio-Cortez can’t be reached because her core is already established. It would be like appealing to John Wayne to make films friendly to Communism.

He wouldn’t do it.

In May, after the IDF killed 60 Palestinians at the Gaza border fence (Hamas admitted that 50 of the dead belonged to the terrorist organization), Ocasio-Cortez wrote:

“This is a massacre. I hope my peers have the moral courage to call it such. No state or entity is absolved of mass shootings of protestors. There is no justification. Palestinian people deserve basic human dignity, as anyone else. Democrats can’t be silent about this anymore.”

She is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Ester Fuchs, director of the Urban and Social Policy Program at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs, said Ocasio-Cortez’s appearance at the museum “provides the perfect opportunity for Ms. Ocasio-Cortez to learn more about the history of the Jewish community and the important role Israel plays in ensuring Jewish survival.

“’This conference is a good opportunity to open a good line of communication with her,’ Fuchs added. ‘This is not the opportunity to be using incendiary language and creating more divisions. We need to have a conversation.’”

Holy smokes, how naïve can you get?

In an interview on PBS’s “Firing Line” with host Margaret Hoover, Ocasio-Cortez called Israel the “occupiers” of Palestine and then fumbled over her words when pressed to explain herself.

Sebastian Gorka, the conservative advisor to President Trump, tweeted:

“Could be the new definition for ‘airhead.’

“If she is the great hope of the Democrats, we are GOLDEN.”

No, no, no!

Ocasio-Cortez is not an airhead! She is a coldly calculating radical working her plan. That’s how she must be approached.

Thankfully, not all religious leaders are tone-deaf to people like her. Pastor Steve Gaines, recently president of the Southern Baptist Convention, sees her for what she is:

“It’s pretty obvious, especially at the end of this clip, that this young socialist is not close to being adept re: what she was asked. She apparently just hates the concept of Israel being a sovereign nation.”

Precisely. Pay attention. Pay close attention to people like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez because she is influencing your children and grandchildren.

Get to them before she does—before she solidifies their core.

Reprinted with author’s permission from Rapture Ready