PM Netanyahu: Israel-Cyprus-Greece Relationship Based on Shared Values in a Volatile Region

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks of the Israel-Cyprus-Greece relationship, which he says is “growing stronger as our agreements grow longer.”

“These bonds are not merely based on shared interest and geographical proximity but are based on shared values in a very volatile region,” said the PM. “We share deep histories and rich culture, we are all vibrant democracies. We all value pluralism, freedom and peace and are threatened by forces of terror and religious radicalism. We all realize there is much to be gained from working together.”