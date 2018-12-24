Zechariah’s Prophecy: Trump, Cyrus, Blood Moons and the Third Temple

“The sun shall turn into darkness And the moon into blood.” Joel 3:4 (The Israel Bible™)

Next month, a super blood moon will pass over the U.S. capital on a Jewish holiday in a manner that one pastor argues connects to a prophecy in Zechariah, creating a link between Donald Trump and Persian King Cyrus building the Jewish Temple.

On January 21, a confluence of worlds will take place when a lunar eclipse passes over Washington D.C. on the Jewish holiday of Tu B’Shevat (the 15th day of the Hebrew month Shevat): the arboreal New Year. It is expected that this eclipse will have the proper conditions to create a blood moon in which the moon has a distinctly reddish tint. If so, this blood moon will be a supermoon, which occurs when the moon is at its perigee, the point in its month-long elliptical orbit brings it closest to Earth. At that time, the moon appears up to 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than at its apogee, its furthest point from Earth.

This upcoming blood moon will bring together heaven and earth as the eclipse coincides with the Jewish holiday of Tu B’Shevat (the 15th day of the Hebrew month Shevat), the arboreal New Year and the second anniversary of Donald Trump’s inauguration as President. Lest this be perceived as happenstance, it should be noted that Trump was born on the night of June 14, 1946, within fifteen minutes of a total lunar eclipse and 700 days before the state of Israel was established. Trump’s lucky sevens did not end there. When he was sworn in as President on January 20, 2017, he was 70-years-old, seven months and seven days.

Pastor Mark Biltz, the founder of El Shaddai Ministries, is deeply connected to the Hebrew calendar and authored a bestselling book on the subject. He is also connected to the concept of blood moons and believes they are signposts in the Messianic process as described by the prophet Joel.

Before the great and terrible day of Hashem comes, I will set portents in the sky and on earth: Blood and fire and pillars of smoke; The sun shall turn into darkness And the moon into blood. But everyone who invokes the name of Hashem shall escape; for there shall be a remnant on Mount Zion and in Yerushalayim, as Hashem promised. Anyone who invokes Hashem will be among the survivors. Joel 3:3-5

Noting that a blood moon passed over Jerusalem on Tu B’shevat last year, Pastor Biltz emphasized that this was necessary for the sign to be a complete sign.

“Jewish law requires two witnesses in order for the judgment to be complete,” Pastor Biltz told Breaking Israel News. “As it says in Genesis, the sun and moon are signs of the times, not just that the days, months, and years are passing but they will signal when the times, the era, is changing.”

Hashem said, “Let there be lights in the expanse of the sky to separate day from night; they shall serve as signs for the set times—the days and the years; Genesis 1:14

“Two blood moons, both on the same day of the Hebrew calendar, are witnessing that the judgment has been passed and great things are about to happen,” Pastor Biltz said.

Pastor Biltz sees this blood moon as being especially portentous for the president of the United States regarding his relationship with Israel, as per his understanding of the first chapter in Zechariah.

On the twenty-fourth day of the eleventh month of the second year of Darius—the month of Shevat…In the night, I had a vision. I saw a man, mounted on a bay (red) horse, standing among the myrtles in the Deep…Zechariah 1:7

“This is the second reign of Darius, who we know as the Persian King Cyrus. which takes place in the 70th year of the exile,” Pastor Biltz explained. “The red horse, or the blood moon, will be coming in the same month, the month of Shevat. This will be the second year of Trump’s presidency, just as Zechariah described the second year of the reign of Cyrus as being the time to begin building the Temple.”

Trump has frequently been compared to Persian King Cyrus, a non-Jewish ruler who ended the Babylonian exile and helped the Jews build the Second Temple in 516 BCE.

Normally, lunar eclipses are considered a bad omen for Israel. In its discussion of eclipses, the Talmud (Sukkot 29a) specifically described this to be so since Israel is spiritually represented by the moon. If during the course of the lunar eclipse the moon appears red, as the upcoming eclipse will be, the Talmud states that this is an omen that great wars will come to the world.

At the end of this section describing the omens contained within eclipses, the Talmud states a disclaimer: “When Israel does the will of the place (God), they have nothing to fear from all of this,” citing the Prophet Jeremiah as a source.





Thus said Hashem: Do not learn to go the way of the nations, And do not be dismayed by portents in the sky; Let the nations be dismayed by them! Jeremiah 10:2



Pastor Biltz continued in his interpretation of the prophecy.

Thereupon the angel of Hashem exclaimed, “O lord of Hosts! How long will You withhold pardon from Yerushalayim and the towns of Yehuda, which You placed under a curse seventy years ago?” Zechariah 1:12

“We are now again at the end of the 70 years from Israel blossoming as a fig tree!” Pastor Biltz said. “The prophet declares that it is time to rebuild the Temple but adds a warning.”

Assuredly, thus said Hashem: I graciously return to Yerushalayim. My House shall be built in her—declares the lord of Hosts—the measuring line is being applied to Yerushalayim. Zechariah 1:16



“Jerusalem cannot be divided,” Pastor Biltz warned. “HaShem is saying the nations will not determine the boundaries of Jerusalem. This is for God to do!”