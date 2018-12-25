Santa Claus Visits the Children of Rambam

I perceived that there is nothing better for them than to be joyful and to do good as long as they live. Ecclesiastes 3:12 (The Israel Bible™)

With numerous Christians patients and staff members, Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center did not let Christmas pass by without a visit to youngsters of that faith at its Ruth Children’s Hospital.

The Israeli Santa is Nicola Abdu, also known as Santa from Wadi Nisnas, a neighborhood of the city. Dressed in the requisite red and white, Santa visited the pediatric wards, spoke with the children and their families and distributed presents.

At the end of the visit, Santa joined many of the hospital for taking photos near the Christmas tree in the lobby. The staff decorated the tree, with the help of the young patients, who prepared decorations with their own hands together with the teachers of the hospital’s school.