On This Day, Anniversary of Death of the Rambam

Here stand I and the children Hashem has given me as signs and portents in Yisrael from the LORD of Hosts, who dwells on Mount Tzion. Isaiah 8:18 (The Israel Bible™)

Here stand I and the children Hashem has given me as signs and portents in Yisrael from the LORD of Hosts, who dwells on Mount Tzion. הִ נֵה אָ נֹכִ י וְ הַ יְלָ דִ ים אֲ ׁשֶ ר נָתַ ן־לִ י יְ-ה-וָ -ה לְ אֹתֹות ּולְ מֹופְ תִ ים ב ְ יִש ְ רָ אֵ ל מֵ עִ ם יְ-ה-וָ -ה צְ בָ אֹות הַ ּׁשֹכֵ ן ב ְ הַ ר צִ ּיֹון׃ hi-NAY a-no-KHEE v’-hai-la-DEEM a-SHER na-tan LEE a-do-NAI l’-o-TOT ul-mof-TEEM b’-yis-ra-AYL may-IM a-do-NAI tz’-va-OT ha-sho-KHAYN b’-HAR tzi-YON

After describing the upcoming Assyrian invasion, the prophet takes steps to ensure that a small remnant of believers in Hashem’s salvation will remain. He goes so far as to name his children with names of hope and promise, as signs that the redemption will come. Yeshayahu points to the fact that God’s presence continues to reside on Mount Tzion. Regarding the Beit Hamikdash and Yerushalayim, the Rambam states, “even though it is destroyed, it still possesses its holiness.” This means that Hashem will never abandon His land or His people. Instead, He remains with His children even while they are in exile, and guarantees that He will redeem them at the right time. (Deuteronomy 30:3-5).