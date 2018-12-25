“Hashem said to Moshe, “Go to Pharaoh and say to him, ‘Thus says Hashem, the God of the Hebrews: Let My people go to worship Me” EXODUS 9:1 (The Israel Bible™)

Unfortunately, the bondage of Jews was not limited to the period of slavery in Egypt. There have been many other such incidents in history. Golda Meir, while serving as Israel’s first ambassador to the Soviet Union, worked tirelessly to facilitate the immigration to Israel of Jews trapped behind the “Iron Curtain.” Upon her arrival, some 50,000 Jews greeted Golda for the Shabbat, despite fear of the Soviet regime. She was astonished. “I prayed together with them, Oh, how I prayed. I was caught up in a torrent of love so strong it literally took my breath away!” The 10,000 old Israeli Shekel banknote, followed by the first 10 New Israeli Shekel banknote, honored Golda Meir with her image on one side and on the other, an illustration of the mass of Russian Jews and the expression, taken from this verse, “Let My people go.”