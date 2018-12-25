5 Pro-Christmas Articles by Jews

Therefore the Lord himself will give you a sign. Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel. Isaiah 7:14 (The Israel Bible™)

A few years ago, I went out on a limb and wrote an article in favor of Christmas. At the time, it was a big deal. Very few rabbis had gone on the record on behalf of the holiday that epitomized Christianity. I wrote a column in 2014, “Je-Wish You a Merry Christmas” encouraging my fellow Jews to wish their Christian friends a Merry Christmas, a phrase that was often taboo in Jewish circles.

This year, a plethora of pro-Christmas articles were published by Jews. In recent years, Christians – primarily Evangelical Christians – have extended a hand of friendship toward the Jewish community, and Jews are slowly accepting that friendship and reciprocating in kind. Jewish writers and rabbis are increasingly expressing their gratitude toward American Christianity, by writing on behalf of Christmas.

Here is a list of 5 Articles by Jews in favor of Christmas:

Christmas in America is Good for the Jews by Jeff Jacoby (Boston Globe)

I’m an Orthodox Jew for whom Dec. 25 has zero theological significance. My family doesn’t put up a tree, my kids never wrote letters to Santa, and we don’t go to church for midnight Mass. But while I may not celebrate Christmas, I love seeing my Christian friends and neighbors celebrate it. I like living in a society that makes a big deal out of religious holidays.

Why This Rabbi Loves Christmas by Rabbi Michael Gotlieb (Wall Street Journal)

Christmas fascinates me. I’m drawn to its history, its color, its atmosphere, its music. And, of course, I’m drawn to the fact that Jesus was a Jew. He was born a Jew, lived as a Jew and died a Jew. If for nothing else, I can appreciate Christmas as the celebration of one Jew’s epic birthday.

Is Christmas Good for the Jews? By Rabbi Benjamin Blech (Aish)

Christmas allows us to remember that we are not alone in our recognition of the Creator of the universe. We have faith in a higher power. To be perfectly honest, Christmas season in America has been responsible for some very positive Jewish results. This is the time when many Jews, by dint of their neighbors’ concern with their religion, are motivated to ask themselves what they know of their own.

Merry Christmas – No Reciprocity Required by Rabbi Daniel Lapin (Orthodoxy Today)

As an Orthodox rabbi with an unquenchable passion for teaching Torah and devoting myself to the long term interests of Judaism and America’s Jewish community, I believe we Jews must turn our backs on the secularism that will sink us all. An act of friendship would be welcome. Let us all go out of our way to wish our many wonderful Christian friends–a very merry Christmas

I’m an Observant Jew and I Love Christmas by Cindy Grosz (The Forward)

Every year, from Thanksgiving Eve until New Year’s Day, there is a feeling in the air of Christmas — and Hanukkah, multiple Shabbatot, many simchas and professional parties. Christmas is basically a traditional Jewish way of life. We know Jesus Christ was Jewish, and that for centuries our people have been the targets of anti-Semitism because of it. However, this practicing Jew looks at Christmas and all the joy it brings as a sign of Jewish values and many, many successes.