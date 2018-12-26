2018: Top Natural Phenomena Heralding the Messiah

“Sing to Hashem a new song, sing to Hashem, all the earth.” Psalms 96:1 (The Israel Bible™)

When God created the world, the Bible refers to him as “Elohim”, the name that Torah scholars associate with judgment and nature. The prophets frequently described the end-of-days as being highlighted by unusual natural phenomena such as stars and earthquakes. This year, Breaking Israel News reported on many of these signs appearing, perhaps acting as heralds of wondrous things to come.

Earthquakes/Volcanoes/Tsunamis

Pacific Ring of Fire

The prophets in the Bible frequently describe volcanoes and earthquakes as God’s crucible, his way of preparing the world for the Messiah.

“And I will bring the third part through the fire and will refine them as silver is refined and will try them as gold is tried; they shall call on My name and I will answer them; I will say: ‘It is My people’ and they shall say: ‘Hashem is my God.’” Zechariah 13:9

In an era when many anticipate the imminent outbreak of the pre-Messianic War of God and Magog, it is no surprise that the earth is shrugging its shoulders, preparing for the great battle.

Just last week, Breaking Israel News reported on a massive volcanic eruption and earthquake in Indonesia, conjecturing on the possibility that this might be a sign that the Pacific Ring of Fire, the planet’s most seismically active region, was beginning to awake. Several rabbis weighed in on how this figured into the Messianic process.

It should be noted that a massive eruption of the Krakatoa volcano in Indonesia on Sunday generated a tsunami, killing over 370 people, in an event that caught experts by surprise.

In a similar event, Mount Aetna in Sicily had its first flank eruption in over a decade, accompanied by more than 130 earthquakes.

Yellowstone Caldera

Despite reassurances by scientists that there is nothing to worry about, the number one volcanic hotspot on the planet is displaying disturbing signs of activity deep below the surface. Two weeks ago, a geyser spouted in a manner that hasn’t been seen in decades. In the summer, a massive fissure suddenly appeared in the park. When magma was discovered flowing in a manner entirely unexpected by scientist, one mystic rabbi connected this to the war in Syria which he identified as the precursor to the War of Gog and Magog.

Scientists claim that there is little chance of a cataclysmic eruption at Yellowstone but seismic activity continues. In a similar prolonged yet troubling manner, the war in Syria is entering its eighth year and is now, more than ever, a source of international concern.

Blood Moons

The Prophet Joel describes blood moons as a sign of the end-of-days.

The sun shall turn into darkness And the moon into blood. Joel 3:4

One such remarkable lunar omen appeared over Jerusalem last year on the holiday of Tu Beshvat. One mystic rabbi interpreted this red moon as bearing a warning to the Arab nations surrounding Israel.

In a remarkable coincidence, a blood moon will accompany the holiday of Tu Beshvat in another few weeks, this time appearing over the capital of the United States on the anniversary of the president’s inauguration.

Dead Sea Coming to Life

Ezekiel prophesied that in the end-of-days the Dead Sea would become sweet and teem with life.

And it shall come to pass that fishers shall stand by it from En-gedi even unto En-eglaim; there shall be a place for the spreading of nets; their fish shall be after their kinds as the fish of the Great Sea exceeding many. Ezekiel 47:10

This Messianic vision seems unlikely to anyone who has visited its salt-encrusted shores. Yet this miraculous sight was witnessed last year and this year, the wildlife on the shores and in the waters of the Dead Sea show every intention of fulfilling their prophesied role.

Nibiru

When the sorcerer Balaam blessed Israel instead of cursing them, included in his blessing was a mention of the Star of Jacob; an astronomical herald of the Messiah.

What I see for them is not yet, What I behold will not be soon: A star rises from Yaakov, A scepter comes forth from Yisrael; It smashes the brow of Moab, The foundation of all children of Shet. Numbers 24:17

Maimonides cites the star as proof of the Messiah and the Zohar describes it in detail.

This year, for the first time, scientists witnessed an interstellar object pass through our solar system. A Nibiru expert claims that the peculiar appearance and behavior of the Oumuamua asteroid was due to its being a piece of flotsam being driven ahead of the impending Nibiru.

Astronomers make more discoveries, some of which conform more to prophetic writings than to scientific expectations. Nonetheless, Scientists continue to deny the possible appearance of a planet-threatening Nibiru.

Temple Mount

A series of phenomena was remarkable, not for its nature, but for the location and timing. In very quick succession, a massive boulder peeled off of the Western Wall, a mist rose from the ground of the Temple Mount and surrounded the Dome of the Rock, a snake appeared from between the stones of the Western Wall, and sidewalks on the Temple Mount began sinking into the ground.

This past year, a record number of Jews ascended to their holiest site. It may be that the holy mountain is getting restless, trying to shake off the Muslim monopoly while sending messages to wake up the Jews.

Plagues of Egypt

The Sages teach us that the plagues that struck Egypt in the time of Hebrews’ exodus will all be revisited before the arrival of the Messiah. Though not all of the plagues reappeared this year, some were seen in the most remarkable of ways.

Hail

Earlier this month, several unlikely locations around the globe were pounded by large balls of ice. Perhaps even more significant was last January when the two capital cities of Catholicism and Islam, Mecca and Rome, were covered in snow and ice in a manner entirely unsuited to the balmy regions.

Blood-Red Rivers

Egypt’s first taste of divine wrath came in the form of the Nile turning to blood. This example of God’s sleight of hand was easily duplicated by Pharoah’s magicians and in truth, still occurs with several cases being reported every year all around the world. Even so, the sight of a blood-red river still conjures up deep emotions wherever and whenever it is witnessed.

Pillar of Fire and Smoke

Though not one of the plagues that struck the Egyptians, the Biblical pillars of fire and smoke were spotted in Arizona as a “firenado” was spotted in an intense Arizona wildfire. Rabbi Yosef Berger, the rabbi of King David’s Tomb on Mount Zion, noted that the bizarre sighting was made at precisely the same time a holy man in Jerusalem died. Rabbi Berger suggested that this was connected to the pillar of fire that took Elijah the prophet up to heaven.