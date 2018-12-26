“Your servants take delight in its stones, and cherish its dust” PSALMS 102:15 (The Israel Bible™)

This verse contains a promise from Hashem (God), repeated often in the Bible, to redeem His people. Many ask by what right do the Children of Israel deserve to be redeemed? This verse implies that the answer lies in their commitment to the Land of Israel; even if the Jewish people demonstrate insufficient commitment to Torah, as long as they love the dust and the stones of Israel, God will consider this sufficient to allow for the redemption. Many of the early twentieth-century Zionists may not have been religiously observant, but nevertheless, it was their love of the land which paved the way for the beginning of the flowering of the redemption.