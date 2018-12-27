Most Perfect Imperfect Man

When she could hide him no longer, she took for him a basket made of bulrushes and daubed it with bitumen and pitch. She put the child in it and placed it among the reeds by the river bank. Exodus 2:3 (The Israel Bible™)

He is fallible, yet the most amazing man ever – Moses, our great teacher, is born in this week’s Torah portion. Rav Mike Feuer joins Rabbi Yishai to start on the hard road to redemption with the most humble man who ever lived. Then, Malkah Fleisher on another great man, Binyanim Netanyahu, upcoming elections, El Al to Vegas, and Jewish birth.