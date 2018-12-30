“So the elders of the Yehudim progressed in the building, urged on by the prophesying of Chagai the Navi and Zecharya son of Ido, and they brought the building to completion under the aegis of the God of Yisrael and by the order of Cyrus and Darius and King Artaxerxes of Persia” EZRA 6:14 (The Israel Bible™)

The autonomy of the Jewish people has often been subject to the blessings or restraints of foreigners. Cyrus’s edict to allow the People of Israel to return to the Land of Israel and rebuild the Beit Hamikdash (Holy Temple) was a ray of hope in a bleak time. Persian approval of Jewish authority constituted a remarkable turning of the tide for the exiled Jews. Though construction of the Temple was temporarily halted, it was eventually completed in the sixth year of the reign of Darius, with his permission. The British Government’s 1917 Balfour Declaration possessed similar promise when it declared: “His Majesty’s government view with favour the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people, and will use their best endeavours to facilitate the achievement of this object.” In both these cases, it was non-Jews serving as God’s agents who facilitated the return of the Jewish people to the Land of Israel.