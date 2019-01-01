“On the contrary, if you keep silent in this crisis, relief and deliverance will come to the Yehudim from another quarter, while you and your father’s house will perish. And who knows, perhaps you have attained to royal position for just such a crisis” ESTHER 4:14 (The Israel Bible™)

At the time of Sara’s death, Avraham (Abraham) had been living in the Land of Israel for over sixty years, yet this is the first mention of him actually purchasing land. Purchasing the land for Sara’s burial highlights the fundamental truth that one must sacrifice for the Land of Israel. It was only after Avraham experienced the hardship of the loss of his wife that he acquired his first piece of property. Lest this be discouraging, Jewish tradition teaches that “the reward is proportionate to the effort” (Ethics of the Fathers, 5:26). Because of the great sacrifice and effort the Jewish people have made in reclaiming the Land of Israel, we can be assured that the reward will likewise be great.