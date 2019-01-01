Sanhedrin Issues Nikki Haley Commemorative Coin

“Devora, wife of Lappidoth, was a Neviah; she led Yisrael at that time.” Judges 4:4 (The Israel Bible™)

The Sanhedrin is minting a commemorative coin in recognition of Nikki Haley’s exemplary service as the 29th U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Haley tendered her resignation in October effective at the end of 2018.The Sanhedrin issued the commemorative coin in conjunction with an invitation for Haley to serve as the honorary president of a Biblically mandated organization of 70 Nations.

The face of the coin has an image of Haley superimposed on an image of the United Nations General Assembly building in New York City with the flag of Israel prominently displayed next to the U.S. flag. Also on the face of the coin are the words “Seventy Nations Organization Jerusalem” in Hebrew and English displayed over an image of the seven-branched Menorah that once stood in each of the Jewish Temples in Jerusalem.

The opposite side of the coin features a stylized image of the Jewish Temple, an image of the silver half-shekel as it appeared in Temple times, and an image of the stone altar. In the center are the words “The Temple Coin” in Hebrew, English and Arabic. Around the edge is written “The Sanhedrin court” in English and Hebrew, as well as the Hebrew “Dedication of the altar, half-shekel, 5779 (the Hebrew year).

The altar appears because last month, during the holiday of Hanukkah, the Sanhedrin dedicated an altar to be used in the Third Temple. The Sanhedrin’s announcement of the commemorative coin explained the altar’s relevance to a universal organization.

“The altar and the Temple service brought holiness, purity, and humility into the world,” the statement read. “These traits when coupled with truth and peace are necessary for the world to exist. Just as Adam, the first man, recognized his Creator by sacrificing on an altar, we invite all of mankind, in particular, those who wish to rededicate the world to a Bible-based reality, to take part in establishing a renewed Temple and its service through this coin.”

Rabbi Hillel Weiss, spokesman for the Sanhedrin, emphasized that this was the second commemorative coin dedicated to a non-Jew. Last year, the Sanhedrin issued a coin engraved with the image of Trump superimposed on an image of Persian King Cyrus who ended the Babylonian exile and played a pivotal role in establishing the Second Temple in 516 BCE.

“It is imperative that all 70 nations take part in the preparations for the Third Temple in order for it to be truly a ‘House of prayer for all nations’,” Rabbi Weiss told Breaking Israel News. “Nikki Haley not only helped Israel but through her strength of character and by adherence to truth, she fought against an ongoing agenda that endangers the entire world.”

Rabbi Weiss cited the UNESCO resolutions which erased entire sections of the Bible while rewriting world history by referring to Jerusalem and Hebron as exclusively Muslim holy sites.

“Such behavior by the UN endangers every sovereign nation,” Rabbi Weiss said. “Nikki Haley stood in the breach against all the forces that would place any nation at the whim of political agendas. In addition to the key role she played in recognizing Jerusalem as the eternal capital of Israel, she played an essential role in reinforcing Israel’s claim to the Golan, a claim based on the Biblical borders of Israel reaching until the Euphrates. Every nation should take heart that figures like Haley will strengthen national borders and each nation’s unique history, language, and heritage.”

“Agendas that are based on man-made fallacies have dragged the region into war and conflict. Her strength and adherence to truth and justice are bringing peace to the entire region, including Syria. The only hope for peace is in people like Haley. The Sanhedrin would like to recognize her contributions to world peace and invite her to continue.”

Jews who purchase the coin can consider it as fulfilling the mitzvah (Torah commandment) of the half shekel. In the days of the Temple, every male in Israel was obligated to donate a half-shekel of silver at the beginning of the month of Adar which was used to pay for the operating expenses of the Temple for the entire year.

This they shall give, every one that passeth among them that are numbered, half a shekel after the shekel of the sanctuary – the shekel is twenty gerahs–half a shekel for an offering to Hashem. Exodus 30:13

Rabbi Weiss emphasized that the mitzvah of the half-shekel was incumbent only upon the Jews. Just as proceeds from selling a Trump-Cyrus commemorative coin last year, proceeds from sales of the Nikki Haley commemorative coin will go towards reenactments of the Temple service and towards establishing the organization of the 70 Nations. Non-Jews are encouraged to purchase the coin in order to take part in this however they should not do so with the intention of performing the Biblical commandment of the half-shekel.

Since the destruction of the Temple, there has been a tradition among many Jews to donate an equivalent sum to give to charity as a gesture symbolizing the Biblical commandment.

The concept of 70 Nations is from the Bible and symbolizes the basis for the organization while not being intended to imply a limit or requirement for participation. Seventy nations appear in reference to the 70 oxen offered in the Temple throughout Sukkot (the Feast of Tabernacles) which the Talmud (Sukkah 55b) teaches are for the merit of the 70 nations. The Sanhedrin is planning a conference in Jerusalem to present the Organization of 70 Nations to the world and to invite nations to participate.

The organization of the 70 Nations was officially initiated in September at the World Creation Concert when Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico officially signed a document pledging to take part.

According to the charter of the organization, each nation will be solely responsible for maintaining a fitting and proper justice system as per the Seven Noahide Laws incumbent upon all of mankind.

As examples of the manner in which the UN has reneged upon this Biblical obligation, the Sanhedrin cited a recent move by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to declare abortions and assisted suicides as universal human rights. The Sanhedrin declared these actions to be in direct violation of the Noahide prohibition against spilling blood.

The coin will cost $50 and come with a certificate of authenticity issued by the Sanhedrin. Nikki Haley commemorative coins can be pre-ordered by email. A website for purchasing the coin will be set up shortly.