IDF Report Shows Increase in 2018 Gaza Terror Activity

Year-end data published by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday showed the number of terror attacks committed in the West Bank dropping for the fourth consecutive year, while the amount of rocket fire from the Gaza Strip increased dramatically — with more projectiles launched at Israel in 2018 than in the past three years combined.

The IDF’s 2018 summary also included statistics related to its activities in the Gaza Strip and on Israel’s northern frontiers with Lebanon and Syria. But it made no mention of some the year’s most significant security events including its response to the so-called ‘Great March of Return’ protests on the Gaza border, its anti-tunnel operation on the Lebanese border, nor regarding the dozens of airstrikes it carried out against Iranian targets in Syria.