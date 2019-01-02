“The glory of this latter House shall be greater than that of the former one, said the lord of Hosts; and in this place I will grant prosperity—declares the lord of Hosts” (HAGGAI 2:9)

Haggai prophesies of a time when all the nations of the world will recognize Hashem (God), Whose glory rests on the Beit Hamikdash (Holy Temple) in Yerushalayim (Jerusalem). Haggai promises that “in this place I will grant shalom (שלום),” translated here as ‘prosperity’ but generally meaning ‘peace’. The word makom (מקום), ‘place,’ often refers to a sacred place that God chooses, and specifically refers to Yerushalayim. This promise of peace in Yerushalayim corresponds with the tradition that Yerushalayim is the city of peace, and is reflected in the Hebrew name of the city. Yerushalayim is derived from two words, yerush — shalom (ירוש-שלום), ‘an inheritance of peace.’