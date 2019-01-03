Plague of Blood Red Rivers Suddenly Appears in Multiple Locations

Thus says Hashem, “By this you shall know that I am Hashem.” See, I shall strike the water in the Nile with the rod that is in my hand, and it will be turned into blood.” Exodus 7:17 (The Israel Bible™)

The first plague that struck Biblical Egypt made several reappearances last week as rivers in Malawi Africa and in Indonesia turned blood-red.

The Linthipe River in Dedza, Africa turned blood red last Wednesday,shocking residents living along the river. The river is the center of life in the village and the women were the first to notice the phenomenon when they came to do laundry in the afternoon.

“As usual, we came to this place to wash our clothes besides drawing water for home use. But to our surprise we saw that blood like stuff was flowing in the river. This scared us and we called some people to witness the bizarre circumstances,” one woman told Malawi 24, the local news site.

The locals did not rule out divine intervention as the cause of the sudden change. Group Village Head (GVH) Nthandizi of the area said the issue has shocked residents as they do not know the real reason for the change of color.

“A lot of conflicting information has emerged, with some saying it could be red oxide while others say it is blood and others say this has to do with science,” he said.

A similar occurrence took place in Jayapura, the capital and largest city of the Indonesian province of Papua situated on the island of New Guinea. A small river turned bright red, shocking local residents.

Rabbi Pinchas Winston, who writes extensively about the end-of-days, teaches that everything that happened during the Exodus from Egypt will reoccur in some form in the generation just before the Messiah is revealed. Winston told Breaking Israel News, “Many know that a comparison is made between the redemption from Egypt and the final one for which we now wait. However, few know just how comparable they are.”



For the Biblically inclined, the image of a blood-red river evokes a stark message. The Egyptians and Pharaoh worshiped the Nile as a god. When Moses and Aaron struck at the Egyptian River God was an irrefutable reminder to the Egyptians and to Pharaoh that no matter how advanced or powerful Man is, he will always be dependent and subservient to on his Creator.