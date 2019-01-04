Mandelblit: The Man Who Will Decide on Netanyahu Indictment

Israel’s Attorney-General Avichai Mandelbilt has some tough decisions to make in the near future. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing a possible indictment on bribery charges, but the final decision on whether or not to indict is up to Mandelblit.

Mandelblit is currently examining police recommendations for Netanyahu’s indictment for bribery and corruption in at least three separate cases — dubbed Cases 1000, 2000, and 4000. This is despite a highly-charged atmosphere in Israel that question his impartiality.