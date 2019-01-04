Plagues, Snakes and Drivers Ed.

Then the Lord said to Moses, “Rise up early in the morning and present yourself to Pharaoh, as he goes out to the water, and say to him, ‘Thus says the Lord, “Let my people go, that they may serve me. Exodus 8:20 (The Israel Bible™)

The showdown between Pharaoh and Moses (representing God) begins with a snake throw-down and then escalates from there. Rav Mike Feuer joins Rabbi Yishai on a walk between fire-filled hail balls from Hell and global redemption. Then Malkah on Israel leaving UNESCO and Yishai’s politically incorrect Driver’s Ed course.