“In the ninth year, on the tenth day of the tenth month, the word of Hashem came to me” EZEKIEL 24:1 (The Israel Bible™)

In the final chapter describing Yerushalayim’s (Jerusalem’s) downfall, the prophet mentions the date of the start of the Babylonian siege of Yerushalayim, describing it as the tenth day of the tenth month. This day, the tenth of the month of Tevet, is one of the four fast days mentioned in Zecharya (Zechariah) (8:19) that were instituted after the destruction of the Beit Hamikdash (Holy Temple), in commemoration of various stages of its destruction. Until today, Jews all over the world fast on the tenth of Tevet, to remember the Babylonian siege of Yerushalayim, to mourn over its destruction and to pray for it to be rebuilt.