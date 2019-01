As a Christian Arab-Israeli, Jennifer Jozin was not required to draft into the military, but she chose to serve her country anyway, and volunteered to join the IDF. Today, she is an NCO in Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), and serves at the Allenby Bridge Crossing, a vital part of the Civil Administration. Jennifer spoke with us about her goals and ambitions, saying, “just as the state serves me, provides for me and I live in it – I want to give back in return.”