Unprecedented IAF Daylight Airstrike Is Game-Changer

Sunday’s air strike on targets in Syria, purportedly carried out by Israel, was unusual for a number of reasons. First, it occurred in broad daylight, as opposed to hundreds of other strikes in which the Israeli Air Force has preferred to use the cover of darkness.

That suggests that the target was likely an Iranian attempt to deploy highly advanced weapons, and that it appeared to have required an urgent response, which could not wait for nightfall.

Whatever was hit in Syria may have belonged to a category known as time-critical targets, which means that they are visible one moment and out of sight or out of strike access. That could mean that imminent plans were in place to move the target to a place where it would be harder to strike.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that Israeli F-16s fired missiles at a target south of Damascus’s international airport and that Syrian air defenses intercepted seven Israeli missiles, using Russian-made Pantsir missiles.

The Assad regime, for its part, released face-saving rhetoric, claiming that its air defenses “thwarted Israeli aggression.” These claims are doubtful and seem to be aimed at avoiding embarrassment.

The other unusual and explosive aspect of this incident came in the form of the response from Syria. As Israeli skiers slid their way down the snow-capped Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights, they suddenly saw twin smoke trails in the sky, created by two Iron Dome interceptors rushing to defend Israeli airspace from a threat. The startled skiers raised their phones to capture an Iron Dome interception of a rocket attack on the Hermon.