Is Direct Exchange of Fire Between Iran and Israel Precursor to All-Out War?

The direct exchange of fire between Iran and Israel represents a major escalation in the ongoing battle to eject hostile Iranian forces from Syria.

In this war, Israel is conducting a proactive defense, working to prevent the Iranians from building their own war machine in Syria, and pointing it at Israel.

A preview of what Iran is preparing for Israel in Syria could be seen on Sunday, when Iranian Quds Force unit members fired an Iranian mid-range missile from the Damascus region at the Golan Heights, endangering the lives of Israeli civilians.