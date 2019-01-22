“And Shlomo sat upon the throne of his father David, and his rule was firmly established” I KINGS 2:12 (The Israel Bible™)

King Shlomo’s (Solomon’s) throne is “firmly established.” Unlike his father David, Shlomo rules a kingdom that is consistently strong and at peace. Under his rule, the Kingdom of Israel grows into a world power, with the ability to spread monotheism throughout the world, and becomes a shining example of a just society. The knowledge of the One true God and His insistence on justice and righteousness is key to building a just society, as this keeps people from oppressing others and encourages them to make the world a better place. Today’s State of Israel embraces this same opportunity on a daily basis, shining as a moral light in a world all too often darkened by hate, poverty and injustice.