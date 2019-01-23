“When the word spread, the Israelites brought large quantities of grain, wine, oil, honey, and all kinds of agricultural produce, and tithes of all, in large amounts” II CHRONICLES 31:5 (The Israel Bible™)

The gifts and tithes brought to the Beit Hamikdash (Holy Temple) and presented to the Kohanim (Priests) and Leviim (Levites) are examples of biblical commandments that apply only in the Land of Israel. A portion of the crops grown in the land is dedicated to the Creator before we eat from them ourselves, to remind us that no matter how hard we work the land, and despite the tremendous human effort required to produce it, our crops are really a gift from Hashem (God). Additionally, gifts are given to the religious leaders of Israel, to provide physical sustenance in exchange for the spiritual nourishment they offer the people. Since they have no portion of land of their own, the Kohanim and Leviim are dependent on the rest of the nation for their physical nourishment. In return, their contribution elevates everyone else’s existence in the land. Such is life in the Land of Israel – the physical and spiritual are continuously intertwined.