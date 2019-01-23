Major News Networks Ignore March for Life Rally

The three major network morning news broadcasts chose to ignore this year’s March For Life rally.

Last year, President Trump became the first sitting president to address the March for Life live via satellite, and in 2017, Vice President Mike Pence became the first sitting vice president to address the March for Life in person.

The mainstream media has consistently ignored messaging around pro-life events and causes. This year, the media bias against the March For Life continued, as Kristine Marsh published on LifeNews.com:

“ABC, NBC and CBS’s morning news shows all ignored the 46th annual March for Life happening today in Washington D.C.,the largest pro-life gathering in the nation where an estimated 100,000 people are expected to show up to protest the legalization of abortion. Even as President Trump is expected to address the crowd via video for the second year in a row, the liberal networks still couldn’t find time to report on the march.

Still, it seems an anti-Trump march happening tomorrow is more newsworthy to the networks. CBS gave a whole segment to the feminist, anti-Semitic ‘Women’s March’ scheduled for Saturday but didn’t even give a passing mention to the March for Life.

ABC and NBC had plenty of time to give to fluff stories Friday morning, from Meghan Markle’s fashion to “nomophobia,” which is an addiction to one’s phone.

Yet the networks shunning the pro-life movement is nothing new. Even Trump called out ABC in 2017 for habitually ignoring the annual protest, leaving reporter David Muir speechless.”

Around this year’s March For Life, Trump made news when he signed a letter to Congress making clear that he will veto any legislation that weakens protections of life. The Trump administration has issued a new proposal to prohibit Title 10 taxpayer funding from going to any clinic that performs abortions. The President signed legislation overturning the Obama administration’s regulation that prohibited States from defunding abortion facilities as part of their family planning programs. The Trump administration also issued guidance to ensure full enforcement of the requirement that taxpayer dollars do not support abortion coverage in Obamacare exchange plans.

Reprinted with author’s permission from Accuracy in Media