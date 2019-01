Isaiah 62 is a passionate glimpse into the heart of our faithful God and a clarion call that His servants are charged to proclaim to the ends of the earth. This is a critical message for our generation. Restoration and redemption are on the way and we must not be silent! This rendition is composed by Brayden and Tali Waller and sung in both English and Hebrew by the 2018 HaYovel Harvest Choir in Jerusalem, Israel.