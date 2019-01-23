Israel Launches Airstrikes Against Hamas Target in Gaza

For Gaza shall be deserted, and Ashkelon shall become a desolation; Ashdod’s people shall be driven out at noon, and Ekron shall be uprooted. Zephaniah 2:4 (The Israel Bible™)

Israel launched airstrikes, hitting a Hamas military training camp in Gaza, just hours after the latest tension at the border with Israel on Tuesday.

“Terrorists shot at our troops stationed along Israel’s border fence with Gaza several times throughout the day. In response, IDF fighter jets struck several terror sites in a Hamas military camp in the northern Gaza Strip,” said the IDF in a statement.

An Israeli officer was hurt by sniper fire along the border on Tuesday, with a Hamas terrorist killed in a counterattack by Israel. The Israeli military shut down areas near the border to civilian traffic, fearing more violence.

Additionally, Israel halted on Tuesday a previously approved $15 million transfer to Gaza from Qatar.

“Following the recent incidents in the Gaza Strip, and with consultation with security officials, [Israeli] Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided not to allow the transfer of Qatari money to the Gaza Strip tomorrow,” an Israeli diplomatic official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Hamas and other Gaza-based terrorist organizations were scheduled to meet on Tuesday evening to discuss “how to respond to the Israeli escalation,” reported Palestinian media.

A Hamas official told The Times of Israel that “Netanyahu’s decision to prevent their entry is a crime that will push Gaza toward an explosion.”

The $15 million in assistance from Qatar was to be the third installment approved by Israel’s government in what officials see as a way to ease tensions and avoid a potential humanitarian crisis in Gaza.