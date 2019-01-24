This Holocaust Remembrance Day, End the Hatred

Canary Mission works to expose hatred and antisemitism on college campuses and beyond. The lessons of the Holocaust have not been learned by some, especially members of Students for Justice in Palestine. Here we expose their hatred toward Jews and Israel.

Our must-watch and share video: The lessons of the Holocaust have not been learned by some, especially by members of campus group Students for Justice in Palestine. #StandAgainstAntiSemitism #WeRememberhttps://t.co/tlgeRQwEJT pic.twitter.com/y57sFGHrmk — Canary Mission (@canarymission) January 22, 2019