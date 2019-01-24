“For I Hashem am He who brought you up from the land of Egypt to be your God: you shall be holy, for I am holy” LEVITICUS 11:45 (The Israel Bible™)

This verse appears towards the end of the description of the kosher dietary laws. God draws a clear connection between obeying the kosher laws and sustaining a status of holiness. The Bible instructs the Children of Israel to distinguish between things which may be eaten and things which are not to be eaten. In handing these requirements to the Jewish people, Hashem (God) is requiring that they distinguish themselves from the other nations. They are charged with a great responsibility to live a holy life, to follow God’s commandments and to come as close as possible to the holiness of Hashem.