“For a child has been born to us, A son has been given us. And authority has settled on his shoulders. He has been named “The Mighty Hashem is planning grace; The Eternal Father, a peaceable ruler” ISAIAH 9:5 (The Israel Bible™)

Isaiah’s prophecy of the upcoming salvation of the people is combined with a vision regarding the birth of a child. Judging from the context of the prophecy, Isaiah appears to be referring to the righteous King Chizkiyahu, whom tradition credits with educating all the Children of Israel about the intricacies of Hashem’s (God’s) laws. Over the last three chapters, Isaiah has combined prophecies of redemption with announcements of upcoming births. This signifies that even if the present may seem difficult, the future will always be brighter.